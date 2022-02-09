Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $7.50 on Wednesday, reaching $528.65. 57,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,486. The stock has a market cap of $234.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $529.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.26. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

