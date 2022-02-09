Coty (NYSE:COTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 1,065,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 9,459,186 shares.The stock last traded at $8.67 and had previously closed at $8.47.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $318,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $671,400. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

