Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 78.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COUR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $21.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33. Coursera has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $848,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $608,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,446 shares of company stock worth $3,429,557.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 93.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,819,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,344,000 after buying an additional 8,129,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 23,149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,300,000 after buying an additional 4,563,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,474,000 after buying an additional 3,379,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,723,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 16,371.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 960,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,388,000 after purchasing an additional 954,307 shares in the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

