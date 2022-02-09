Cowen Increases Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target to $116.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Cowen from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COLM. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,204. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.77.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.