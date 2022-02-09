Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Acquires 1,135,545 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,130,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135,545 shares during the quarter. Urban Edge Properties makes up about 1.3% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $39,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

UE stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.79. 20,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,626. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.43. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

