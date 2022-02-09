Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Increases Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $16,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impactive Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,632,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,001,000 after buying an additional 211,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 618,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,622,000 after acquiring an additional 31,074 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter valued at about $449,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Envestnet in the third quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Envestnet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.61. 6,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,063. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENV shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

