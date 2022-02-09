Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Increases Position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,523 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $26,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,722,000 after purchasing an additional 37,886 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,646 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUL stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,620. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $54.38 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.02.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.168 dividend. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FUL. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $736,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.

