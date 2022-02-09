Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 328,910 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 63.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 328,910 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $17,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $97.17. 1,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $78.61 and a one year high of $109.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.13.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

In related news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

