Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Trims Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lessened its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69,991 shares during the period. American Financial Group accounts for about 1.8% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.50% of American Financial Group worth $53,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in American Financial Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 147,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,552,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after buying an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,635,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,234. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $102.25 and a one year high of $146.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

