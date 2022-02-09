Cream Market Capitalization Tops $20,141.78 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cream has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Cream has a market cap of $20,141.78 and $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,644.46 or 0.99983977 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00069296 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.24 or 0.00260323 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014956 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00327055 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.79 or 0.00154060 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006286 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004246 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001240 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000953 BTC.

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.