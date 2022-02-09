Credit Suisse AG Acquires 24,482 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 16.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HALO. upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

HALO stock opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.34. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

