Credit Suisse AG Buys 18,991 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 355,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Mattel were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 357.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 85,937 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of MAT opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.55. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

