Credit Suisse AG Has $6.79 Million Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMG opened at $147.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.34. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.62 and a twelve month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

