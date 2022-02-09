Credit Suisse AG Has $7.02 Million Position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 92.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510,786 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Veoneer by 66.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the second quarter valued at $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 2,205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

VNE stock opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Veoneer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Veoneer’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

