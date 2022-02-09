Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Keyera (TSE:KEY) to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KEY. CSFB raised shares of Keyera from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Keyera to a hold rating and set a C$31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.82.

KEY opened at C$30.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$28.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.72. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$23.99 and a 1-year high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is 244.11%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

