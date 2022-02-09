Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Ajay Madan Sells 13,411 Shares

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $239,118.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CRNX traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $18.73. 248,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,616. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $889.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

