Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $83,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $155,189.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,206 shares of company stock valued at $971,585 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $43,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRNX stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $18.73. 248,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,616. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $28.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $889.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

