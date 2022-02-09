Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Releases Earnings Results

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Criteo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Criteo stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.35. 1,083,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,548. Criteo has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.30. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Criteo alerts:

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,996 shares of company stock worth $5,918,707. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Criteo stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRTO. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.21.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.