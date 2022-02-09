Critical Comparison: Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) & Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) and Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Safestore and Duke Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safestore N/A N/A N/A Duke Realty 77.12% 14.86% 8.61%

This table compares Safestore and Duke Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Duke Realty $1.11 billion 19.66 $852.90 million $2.25 25.37

Duke Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Safestore and Duke Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safestore 0 2 3 0 2.60 Duke Realty 0 4 6 0 2.60

Duke Realty has a consensus price target of $61.20, indicating a potential upside of 7.20%. Given Duke Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Duke Realty is more favorable than Safestore.

Volatility and Risk

Safestore has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duke Realty has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of Duke Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Duke Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Duke Realty beats Safestore on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Industrial Properties, Medical Office Properties, and Service Operations. The Industrial Properties segment offers warehousing facilities and light industrial buildings. The Service Operations segment provides real estate services such as property management, asset management, maintenance, leasing, development, general contracting and construction management to third-party property owners and joint ventures. The company was founded by John Stoddard Rosebrough, Phillip R. Duke, and John W. Wynne in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

