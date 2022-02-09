Critical Contrast: Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) vs. Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) and Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Progress Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Trend Micro shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Progress Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Progress Software and Trend Micro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software 0 1 3 0 2.75 Trend Micro 0 3 0 0 2.00

Progress Software presently has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.62%. Given Progress Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Progress Software is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Risk and Volatility

Progress Software has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trend Micro has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Progress Software pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Trend Micro pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Progress Software pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trend Micro pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Progress Software has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Progress Software and Trend Micro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software $531.31 million 3.77 $78.42 million $1.75 25.89 Trend Micro $1.63 billion 4.59 $252.90 million $2.24 23.75

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than Progress Software. Trend Micro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progress Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Progress Software and Trend Micro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software 14.76% 39.12% 12.18% Trend Micro 18.04% 17.52% 8.91%

Summary

Progress Software beats Trend Micro on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers. The Data Connectivity and Integration segment focuses on the growth of the data assets of the company, including its data integration components of the cloud offering. The Application Development and Deployment segment generates net customers for the application development assets of the company. The company was founded by Joseph Wright Alsop, Clyde Kessel and Charles Arthur Ziering in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro, Inc. engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices. The company was founded by Eva Chen, Steve Chang and Jenny Chang in August 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

