Critical Review: Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) and Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares First Business Financial Services and Itaú Unibanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Business Financial Services 28.81% 16.22% 1.33% Itaú Unibanco 15.93% 17.62% 1.38%

First Business Financial Services has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Business Financial Services and Itaú Unibanco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Business Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50 Itaú Unibanco 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Business Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.80%. Itaú Unibanco has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.44%. Given First Business Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Business Financial Services is more favorable than Itaú Unibanco.

Dividends

First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Itaú Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. First Business Financial Services pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Itaú Unibanco pays out 5.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Itaú Unibanco has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.8% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Itaú Unibanco shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Business Financial Services and Itaú Unibanco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Business Financial Services $124.10 million 2.28 $35.76 million $4.15 8.13 Itaú Unibanco $33.73 billion 1.40 $3.67 billion $0.56 8.59

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Itaú Unibanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Business Financial Services beats Itaú Unibanco on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies. The Wholesale Bank segment offers corporate and investment banking activities, including its middle-market banking business. The Activities with the Market and Corporation segment deals with the result arising from capital surplus, subordinated debt surplus and the net balance of tax credits and debts. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

