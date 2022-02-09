CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $60.56.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,658,000 after buying an additional 48,168 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 13.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 375,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 245,966.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 44,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 44,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 94.9% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.