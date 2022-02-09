Css LLC Il Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Css LLC Il boosted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 129.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in FOX by 29.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in FOX by 437.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie reduced their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.74. Fox Co. has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

