Css LLC Il Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Css LLC Il lifted its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) by 1,518.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,827 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCIC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter valued at about $34,531,000. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 229.6% in the third quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 2,360,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,566 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 5,313.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,576 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 9.3% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,237,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 105,337 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter worth approximately $11,256,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCIC opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

