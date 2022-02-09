Css LLC Il Has $1.84 Million Position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Css LLC Il boosted its holdings in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,958 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned about 1.69% of NightDragon Acquisition worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDAC. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter worth $293,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter worth $195,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter worth $564,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter worth $6,307,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter worth $9,760,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAC opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

