Css LLC Il Sells 250,328 Shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

Css LLC Il cut its position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,328 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.22% of Equity Distribution Acquisition worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQD. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 57.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 15,561 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 491,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 105,991 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 177,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EQD opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

