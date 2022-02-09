Css LLC Il Sells 28,036 Shares of Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP)

Css LLC Il trimmed its position in shares of Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,036 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Pine Island Acquisition were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pine Island Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pine Island Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pine Island Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Pine Island Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pine Island Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIPP opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Pine Island Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the defense, government service, and aerospace industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

