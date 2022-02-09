Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

CFR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $145.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.42 and a 200 day moving average of $124.67. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $97.46 and a 1 year high of $146.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 31.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after buying an additional 115,206 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,770,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 114,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,788,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

