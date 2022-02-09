Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to Issue $1.45 Quarterly Dividend

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 1.45 per share on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

Cummins has increased its dividend payment by 26.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Cummins has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cummins to earn $20.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $223.51 on Wednesday. Cummins has a 12-month low of $203.38 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.54.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cummins stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.50.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

