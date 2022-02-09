CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.70. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 21,625 shares.
The stock has a market cap of $31.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.43.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter.
About CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)
CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.
