Cyclone Protocol Trading Up 30.7% Over Last Week (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for $161.36 or 0.00367915 BTC on major exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $4.03 million and $118,234.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010536 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00068160 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000654 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 24,946 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars.

