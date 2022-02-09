CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CBAY. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.59.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $3.10 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 53.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40,484 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $494,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 73.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 44.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 53.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 49,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

