Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 146,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

CYTK stock opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,064,267.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,364 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,521. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.