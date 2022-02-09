Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $36.72 on Monday. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average is $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 29,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $1,196,408.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,364 shares of company stock worth $3,120,521. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logos Global Management LP grew its position in Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 23,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after buying an additional 52,294 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 163,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.