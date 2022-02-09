DaVita (DVA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect DaVita to post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DVA opened at $111.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.33 and a 200 day moving average of $114.93. DaVita has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $136.48.

Get DaVita alerts:

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVA. Truist Financial increased their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.