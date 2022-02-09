DaVita (DVA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect DaVita to post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of DVA opened at $111.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.33 and a 200 day moving average of $114.93. DaVita has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $136.48.
In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About DaVita
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DaVita (DVA)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.