Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.28 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share.

Shares of DCPH traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 32,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,172. The company has a market capitalization of $533.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $52.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 24,834 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 200.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,401 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

