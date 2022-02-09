Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $417.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of DE traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $393.33. 35,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,595. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $362.88 and its 200-day moving average is $358.82. The company has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $298.54 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

