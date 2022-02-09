DeFiSocial Gaming Price Tops $687.32 (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00049905 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.13 or 0.07236417 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,109.21 or 1.00276340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00052274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00055365 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006445 BTC.

About DeFiSocial Gaming

DeFiSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

