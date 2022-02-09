Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Price Target Cut to €110.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its price target dropped by UBS Group from €151.00 ($173.56) to €110.00 ($126.44) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €150.00 ($172.41) to €140.00 ($160.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €174.00 ($200.00) to €171.00 ($196.55) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €139.00 ($159.77) to €137.00 ($157.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €160.00 ($183.91) to €153.00 ($175.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $73.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.80. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

