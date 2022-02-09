Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Trading Up 6.3%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF)’s share price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 9,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 11,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30.
About Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DLTNF)
