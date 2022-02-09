Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Trading Up 6.3%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF)’s share price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 9,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 11,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30.

About Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DLTNF)

Delta 9 Cannabis, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the production of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include Kali Mist, Brooklyn Sunrise, Sensi Star, and oil and sprays. The company was founded on May 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

