Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

Delta Apparel stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.20. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.61. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

In other news, CFO Deborah H. Merrill sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $100,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah H. Merrill sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $95,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,704 shares of company stock worth $688,175 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delta Apparel stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 24,022.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments: Delta Group and Salt Life Group. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.