Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.42.

NYSE:DEN opened at $66.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 3.42. Denbury has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $91.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Denbury by 885.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth about $217,000.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

