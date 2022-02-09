Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Up 6.1%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) shot up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 45,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,875,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNN. Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denison Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.46.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Denison Mines by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,844,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,886,000 after buying an additional 8,128,229 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Denison Mines by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,278,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,892,000 after buying an additional 6,404,352 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Denison Mines by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 19,669,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,914,000 after buying an additional 5,695,572 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Denison Mines by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,269,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 7,966,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the third quarter valued at about $11,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.