Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Up 6.1%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) shot up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 45,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,875,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNN. Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denison Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.46.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 1.94.
Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
