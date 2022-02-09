Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.55. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 2,082,175 shares traded.

DML has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.60 price target on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.72.

In other news, Senior Officer David Lionel Bronkhorst sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.13, for a total value of C$135,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$136,107.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

