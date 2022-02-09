DerivaDAO Market Cap Reaches $70.27 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.69 or 0.00006124 BTC on exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $70.27 million and $425,682.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00049899 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,170.33 or 0.07209788 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,990.57 or 1.00041057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00052507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055065 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006435 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

