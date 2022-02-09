Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Grenke (ETR:GLJ) a €34.00 Price Target

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) has been given a €34.00 ($39.08) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.41% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($42.53) price target on shares of Grenke in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
GLJ opened at €27.33 ($31.41) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75. Grenke has a twelve month low of €24.20 ($27.82) and a twelve month high of €40.25 ($46.26). The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.00.
Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.
