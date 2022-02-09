Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $121.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.04.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $119.88 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.70.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.