Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 92,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,074,044 shares.The stock last traded at $16.38 and had previously closed at $16.42.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on DB shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.94) to €14.00 ($16.09) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($14.02) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.74.
The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (NYSE:DB)
Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.
