Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 92,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,074,044 shares.The stock last traded at $16.38 and had previously closed at $16.42.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DB shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.94) to €14.00 ($16.09) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($14.02) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.74.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.