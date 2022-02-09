Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.52) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 724 ($9.79) to GBX 753 ($10.18) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 560 ($7.57) to GBX 600 ($8.11) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 630.38 ($8.52).

RMV stock opened at GBX 634.80 ($8.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 729.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 714.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 551.80 ($7.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 810 ($10.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.38.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

