Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Relx (LON:REL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.81) target price on Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($35.36) price objective on Relx in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,540 ($34.35) to GBX 2,605 ($35.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,300 ($31.10) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($31.10) to GBX 2,670 ($36.11) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,395.50 ($32.39).

LON REL opened at GBX 2,300 ($31.10) on Tuesday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,682.50 ($22.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,451 ($33.14). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,313.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,237.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of £44.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.76.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

